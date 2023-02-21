Sign up
Netherlands-Dairy Farming

Judith de Vor
February 21, 2023 · < 1 minutes
GFN member Judith de Vor shows us some of her frequent dairy farm chores. Her cows are inside the barn during the winter and there they are fed a silage mixture. The silage grass is mowed in May, June, July and placed in a big pile. To protect the silage from the weather and keep it fresh, the pile is covered with plastic that is held in place with old tires. When it’s time to feed the silage, Judith opens the silage pile by removing the tires and plastic. Watch to see what other delicious by-products her cows enjoy eating!

Dairy farmer on a modern and sustainable farm where they farm with respect for their animals and nature. Has several projects for increasing biodiversity.

