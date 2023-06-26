June 27 Live with the Laureate Premiere!

2023 World Food Prize Laureate Heidi Kühn will discuss her farmer-focused developmental model that revitalizes farmland, food security and livelihood after devastating conflict in an interview with Emmy award-winning TV journalist Cheryl Jennings.

Kühn founded her nonprofit Roots of Peace in 1997 to replace remnants of war and restore the land to agricultural uses with the planting of millions of grapevines and fruit trees. She has worked in nine countries, including current projects in Afghanistan and Vietnam, and is exploring starting a program in Ukraine.

The virtual premiere is free but registration is required. Live with the Laureate will be available to view on demand after the premiere.

This information originated at worldfoodprize.org.