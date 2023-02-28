CropLife will be hosting a virtual Festival of Stewardship in March, and you’re invited to listen in to hear some of the latest stewardship practices and innovations being developed around the world. This two-day online event on Tuesday 14 March 2023 & Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 13:00 (CET) for 2 hours each day will feature keynote speeches, expert panels, and breakout rooms for small group discussion.

To register, click here.

For more information about the event, please contact [email protected]