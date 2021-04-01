The “System of Rice Intensification (SRI),” is a way to raise rice which involves the management of seedlings, weeds, and more. See how V. Ravichandran, a farmer in India and member of the Global Farmer Network uses SRI on his farm in this video.

Used correctly, this technique and additional answers like GM technology offer a wonderful paradox: Water use goes down and yields go up.

