Join us online to watch the 2023 World Food Prize Laureate Announcement on Thursday, May 11th. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To watch the event, please visit www.worldfoodprize.org/2023Announcement.

The identity of the 2023 Laureate will be announced and their accomplishments in food security will be celebrated. The event will be hosted at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C.

The above photo of the 2022 Laureate Announcement is from the World Food Prize Foundation.