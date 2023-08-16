Uruguay-Replanting with Barley

Gabriel Carballal, a member of the Global Farmer Network from Uruguay shows us the remains of a corn crop that was lost due to drought. He also shares his optimism for the future as he replants the field with barley.
Gabriel Carballal has been recognized by the GFN as a 2021 Kleckner Award for Global Farm Leadership award recipient. Carballal uses the latest technology as he grows wheat, barley, canola, oats, GM soybeans, GM corn, rye and forages. He also raises beef cattle with the farmâ€™s seven employees.