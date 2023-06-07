Unveiling Powerful Stories and Influential Voices

Global Farmer Voices, a podcast by the Global Farmer Network is now live. Every month, the podcast series will introduce a new episode, featuring interviews with GFN members discussing topics of relevance to both them and the agriculture industry.

You can now find the series on popular platforms such as Google Play, Amazon Music, Apple, IHeart Radio, Stitcher, Spotify, and Pandora. To access the podcasts, simply click on the green icon located on the right side of the GFN website homepage.

Click now to hear our farmers and their stories as they shape the agricultural landscape worldwide.