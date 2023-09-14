Trending Topics GFN Farmers are Talking About

Farming is different everywhere. Farmers understand the intrinsic value of sharing information and exporting knowledge. Do you need to know what’s happening in the real world of farming? Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Believing in the power of sharing trends, this list includes topics that have recently been top-of-mind:

Nitrogen use, management and penalizations – Argentina, Denmark, Germany, India, Uruguay

Unlocking farmer insights and understanding local experiences in fields and seeing what is happening globally is powerful. Farmers’ voices are important insight! If you’d like to learn more about what is top-of-mind to our farmers contact Mary Boote, [email protected].