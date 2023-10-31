Trending Topics GFN Farmers are Talking About

Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Believing in the power of ideas, here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind to our farmers world-wide:

New program: adopt an almond tree – USA (CA)

– USA (CA) Aapresid to start no-till program in the country – Nigeria

in the country – Nigeria Beef cattle – Brazil, Mexico

cattle – Brazil, Mexico Cover crops – Argentina, USA (IA)

– Argentina, USA (IA) Measuring carbon discussion – Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Uruguay

discussion – Denmark, Argentina, Australia, Uruguay Visiting farms with Borlaug Farmer Association – India

– India Lamenting death of Dr. MS Swaminathan – India

– India Tomato crop, using banana fibers as staking – Kenya

crop, using fibers as staking – Kenya Rice harvest – Nepal

harvest – Nepal Danish Environment Minister announces the approval of glyphosate use for 10 years, opening the road for more no-till farming. Discussion about safety, use, and benefits – Colombia, Denmark, Italy, Nigeria, Uruguay

use for 10 years, opening the road for more no-till farming. Discussion about safety, use, and benefits – Colombia, Denmark, Italy, Nigeria, Uruguay No-till machinery used for smaller farms – Honduras

Unlocking farmer insights and understanding local experiences in fields and seeing what is happening globally is powerful. Farmers' voices are important insight!