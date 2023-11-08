Tokumoto to receive Agri Influencer Honourable Mention

Global Farmer Network member Shuichi Tokumoto, Japan, won a 2023 Agri Influencer Honourable Mention award, selected by DLG (German Agricultural Society). The Influencer Award pays tribute to interesting and high-quality agricultural social media channels and presents them to a wider audience. The jury also chose to name several other remarkable channels, including Tokumoto’s a farmer’s song: “I am a Farmer.”

“I want to convey to many people what I feel and think about every day,” said Tokumoto about his song. Farming for 10+ years, he produces rice, beans and corn on 1,000 hectares. He serves as representative director, Agricultural Corporation Tree & Norf Company.

Tokumoto will receive the award November 16, 2023 at Agritechnica.