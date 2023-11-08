Sign up
Asia

Tokumoto to receive Agri Influencer Honourable Mention

Shuichi Tokumoto
Shuichi Tokumoto
November 7, 2023 · < 1 minute
17
0

Global Farmer Network member Shuichi Tokumoto, Japan, won a 2023 Agri Influencer Honourable Mention award, selected by DLG (German Agricultural Society). The Influencer Award  pays tribute to interesting and high-quality agricultural social media channels and presents them to a wider audience. The jury also chose to name several other remarkable channels, including Tokumoto’s a farmer’s song:  “I am a Farmer.”

“I want to convey to many people what I feel and think about every day,” said Tokumoto about his song. Farming for 10+ years, he produces rice, beans and corn on 1,000 hectares. He serves as representative director, Agricultural Corporation Tree & Norf Company.

Tokumoto will receive the award November 16, 2023 at Agritechnica.

Shuichi Tokumoto
WRITTEN BY

Shuichi Tokumoto

Shuichi Tokumoto produces rice, beans and corn on 1,000 hectares. Having been introduced to GM crop systems and new seed coating technology, he plans to use sustainable practices to grow GM crops with an emphasis on environmentally friendly agriculture. He serves as representative director, Agricultural Corporation Tree & Norf Company.

Leave a Reply