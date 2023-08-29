Thomas Leads Program On Seed Production, Marketing

Stella Thomas, a member of the Global Farmer Network, is at the forefront of a transformative initiative in Nigerian agriculture. As a lead for the program, she is driving the efforts of CORAF (the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research and Development). The initiative centers on training 30 young individuals and women aiming to boost agricultural productivity and market competitiveness in the region. The objective of the network is to unite women and youth, identify opportunities within the seed sector, and drive the seed sector’s growth in Nigeria.

Thomas is also CEO of Tecni Seed, where she grows maize, rice, sorghum and vegetable seeds.

Featured image photo by Annie Spratt