Sign up
Food and Nutritional Security Latin / South America Technology Video

“Take It To the Farmer”—Jose Luis Chacon to Speak at 2023 Borlaug Dialogue

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon
Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon
October 18, 2023 · < 1 minute
1
0

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. He brings perspective and knowledge as a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. With experience using technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling Colombian heat, he is also well versed on the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

The 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. On Tuesday, October 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” programming:

  • Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Germany
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • Patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Event Dates 

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, USA: October 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: October 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: October 24 – 26, 2023

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon
WRITTEN BY

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon

Jose Luis is a civil engineer who has come back to work on his family poultry farm within the past two years. The farm has 13 sheds that can house more than 500,000 birds at once. There are plans to build new facilities with more environmentally friendly technology, using solar energy and water recycling methods to keep the company as green as possible.

Leave a Reply