“Take It To the Famer”—Patience Koku to speak at 2023 Borlaug Dialogue

Onyaole Patience Koku
Onyaole Patience Koku
October 4, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Patience Koku is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. She’ll bring a first-person perspective on living and working and farming in Nigeria, a region  dealing with bandits, a lack of fertilizer and lack of genesis-edited biological solutions that enable cereals to fix nitrogen, issues that are impacting food security today and looking forward.

She has discussed these in a GFN column:

We’re not looking for charity or subsidies. We want markets to work, allowing more fertilizer to make its way to the part of the world that has the greatest potential to boost its food production. This means robust trade networks as well as healthy financial services. It also calls for political stability—and not the coup d’état chaos we’ve seen recently in Niger, which borders my nation to the north. And we have our own troubles in Nigeria, where bandits have overrun some of our best agricultural land.”  Continue reading more here.

The 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. On Tuesday, October 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” programming:

  • Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Germany
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • Patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria
In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, USA: October 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: October 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: October 24 – 26, 2023
Onyaole Patience Koku
WRITTEN BY

Onyaole Patience Koku

Patience Koku is serving the GFN as Regional Lead: Africa. Patience's farm is located on the Jere Azara irrigation scheme, Kagarko Local government, in Kaduna State Nigeria. The farm produces two crops annually under center pivot irrigation. They grow mostly seed corn and corn grain for major food processing companies in Nigeria, like Flour Mills of Nigeria. She is the recipient of the 2019 Kleckner Award from the Global Farmer Network and 2018 Cornell Alliance For Science Farmer of the year. She also serves on the Cornell Alliance For Science advisory board. In her time as a member of the GFN, she has advocated on major stages.

