Stuart Taylor: New Zealand Dairy

In this video, Stuart Taylor, a member of GFN, shares insights about his New Zealand dairy farm and his role as the general manager of Craigmore Sustainables, a company managing dairies, forest and horticultural properties.
GM of dairy and grazing, Craigmore Sustainables. Operation has 22 dairy properties in the Canterbury, North Otago regions. With 16,000 cows, the company uses a rotational pasture grazing system augmented with Fodder Beet and Kale. All farms are irrigated. The pasture is mainly ryegrass and clover mixes, some fescue pastures.