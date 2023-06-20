Philippines-Corn

David Danio Jr. shows us his farm in the Philippines and discusses the various practices, including the use of Lactobacillus to help his corn grow, while improving plant health and promoting soil health.
Papaya, dragon fruit, malunggay, sweet tamarind, guava, jack fruit, pomegranate, mango sweet and giant, rice, corn, ladyfinger, banana, citrus, and bamboos are grown. Produces vegetables: hot pepper, tomato, corn, string beans, okra, eggplant, and others. Specializing in a hot pepper, the siling tingala.