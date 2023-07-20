Peiretti Honored as No-Till Legend

According to Frank Lessiter, in his article “5 International No-Till Legends Honored,” published on the No-Till Farmer website on July 13, 2023, “Several international conservation ag colleagues assembled a comprehensive list of worldwide no-till pioneers and champions exclusively for No-Till Farmer. This list includes 52 individuals who have made significant contribution to developing, promoting and spreading the word about the many benefits of no-tillage and CA internationally.” Included in the list is Global Farmer Network member Roberto Peiretti, Argentina.

“A fourth-generation farmer, Roberto Peiretti no-tills corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, oats, sorghum and sunflowers on 20,000 acres in Argentina with up to 35% of the acreage double-cropped each year. Trained as an agronomist, Peiretti has worked internationally and continues to advise, design and monitor the implementation of CA and no-till on 25,000 acres in other areas of Argentina and Uruguay. As a speaker at the 2020 National No-Tillage Conference in St. Louis, Peiretti shared the main principles of his systemic approach to no-tilling honed over the past 40 years in Argentina. This included the benefits of integrating crop rotations, cover crops, carbon sequestration, fertilizer use and nutrient placement to create an efficient, high-powered no-till system. He also offered valuable insights on measuring the nutrients and biomass that cover crops contribute to the soil profile, along with critical mistakes no-tillers should avoid when reducing fertilizer rates.” Click here to read more.