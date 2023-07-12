Overcoming Food Shortage and Global Warming by SRT

Sign up
Chandrashekhar Bhadsavle
July 12, 2023 · < 1 minutes
In this TEDx Talk, GFN member Chandrashekhar ‘Shekhar’ Bhadsvale, India describes the farming technique known as the Saguna Regenerative Technique (SRT) and how it improves soil quality. An advocate for SRT, which is conservation agriculture using zero tillage, Shekhar explains how the technique is different from normal practices that are employed by farmers of India which leads to loss of quality of soil and erosion. He talks about the eco-friendliness of the technique and quotes examples of how farmers and farms benefit after employing SRT.

This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.

Farming since 1976 - raised the farm to a status where many in society know about it and want to visit. Field crops, dairy, agro-forestry, aquaculture and horticulture + tourist destination. Advocates for the Saguna Rice Technique (SRT), which is conservation agriculture using zero tillage.

