Overcoming Food Shortage and Global Warming by SRT

In this TEDx Talk, GFN member Chandrashekhar ‘Shekhar’ Bhadsvale, India describes the farming technique known as the Saguna Regenerative Technique (SRT) and how it improves soil quality. An advocate for SRT, which is conservation agriculture using zero tillage, Shekhar explains how the technique is different from normal practices that are employed by farmers of India which leads to loss of quality of soil and erosion. He talks about the eco-friendliness of the technique and quotes examples of how farmers and farms benefit after employing SRT.

