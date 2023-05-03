Led by GFN Member, Platform for Sustainable Ag Launches

After meeting in Argentina at the Global Farmer Network’s “Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” for a week of connecting, intentional development, and building out action plans, GFN member Shuichi Tokumoto, Japan, has launched the Japan Biotech Crop Network (JBCN). Tokumoto serves as JBCN’s chairman of the board.

JBCN is directly connected with professional farmers from all over the world, a platform for practical discussions on latest technologies such as biotechnology and inconsistency, land-use farming that should be, proposing truly meaningful policy suggestions with long-term perspectives, and sustainable agriculture. In addition to others, GFN members serve JBCN in advisory roles:

AD Alvarez, Philippines

Cherilyn Jolly-Nagel, Canada

Gabriel Carballal, Uruguay

Judith de Vor, Netherlands

Kees Huizinga, Ukraine

Marcus Holtkotter, Germany

Pilu Giruado, Argentina

Paul Temple, United Kingdom

Tokumoto joined the GFN in February 2023, after attending the GFN’s February 6-10, 2023 roundtable and mobilization event held in Argentina. His YouTube channel, which provides facts from the agricultural field, has more than 10 million views and is still growing as a medium.