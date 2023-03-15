Koch Named Farm & Food Care Champion

GFN member Alanna Koch is the 2022 Farm & Food Care Champion Award recipient.

Each year, the award recognizes a recipient who has engaged consumers about agriculture and worked to build public trust in farming and food in our province and beyond.

Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan shared the following: Koch is the Board Chair of the Global Institute for Food Security. She previously served as Deputy Minister to the Premier and Cabinet Secretary for the Government of Saskatchewan. Prior to that, she was Saskatchewan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture for nine years, one of the longest-serving Agriculture Deputy Ministers in Saskatchewan and Canadian history. Koch’s priority in government was to build and maintain public trust in agriculture by focusing on science-based decision making and communicating the benefits of modern tools and technology.

Before joining government, Koch served as President of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, a director with Agricore United and Executive Director of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association. She has been recognized with multiple other honours, including a Women of Distinction Award for excellence in Leadership and Management from Regina YWCA, the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, Saskatchewan Centennial Medal and the Saskatchewan Agricultural Hall of Fame.

“There are so many who do so much and I’m just so honoured to be recognized as this year’s Champion,” Koch said in her acceptance speech. “What better way to make a difference in the world than to champion the best people and the best industry? To be able to share our story of how we farm and why we need innovation and access to all the tools and technology to sustainably feed the world is where so much of our focus has been the last 10 years, since the very first Ag Awareness Summit. We have come so far and made huge progress on getting our message out—and we have so much more to do.”

Koch and her husband, Gerry Hertz, farm at Edenwold, SK.