Japan-Rice

Shuichi Tokumoto, Japan is preparing rice fields using a machine called aze-nuri. This machine hardens the edge of the field to create a hard, soil wall that prevents water leakage and conserves water.
Shuichi Tokumoto produces rice, beans and corn on 1,000 hectares. Having been introduced to GM crop systems and new seed coating technology, he plans to use sustainable practices to grow GM crops with an emphasis on environmentally friendly agriculture. He serves as representative director, Agricultural Corporation Tree & Norf Company.