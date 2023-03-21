Intentional Development, Knowledge Transfer and Collaboration

It has been just over a month since the GFN convened in Argentina for a week focused on connecting, collaborating, sharing, listening, learning and working together to implement action plans that move beyond talking.

In spite of the challenges of visa approvals, weather disruptions and life, 80+ gathered for a purpose at Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System held February 5-11 in Argentina. The diversity of the GFN was obvious from the start, but more relevant is the fact that the GFN that connected with purpose: To amplify the farmers’ voice in promoting trade, technology, sustainable farming, economic growth, and food security.

Outcomes from the program include new programming in development, a growing cadre of empowered GFN members, expanded collaborative opportunities and a shared vision that agriculture is the solution to the main challenges faced by humanity today and into the future. Highlights of the event include:

GFN Chairman Reg Clause’s opening comments setting the stage

Distinguished visitors who took time out of their busy schedules to meet and interact with the GFN farmers: Honorable Juan Jose Bahillo: Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries – Argentina Rachel Bickford, United States Ag Counsel to Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay – USDA-FAS Jason Anasarias, Charge de Affairs, Philippine Embassy to Argentina AMB Dinesh Bhatia, India Ambassador to Argentina AMB and several representatives of the Netherlands to Argentina AMB Carlos Cherniak, Permanent Representative of Argentina to UN-FAO Mr. Fernando Camargo, Representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in Argentina

Live GFN member interviews for news centers in Argentina and Uruguay

Live interview opportunity with GFN members from Germany, Mexico, Argentina, and Nigeria for members of the North America Farm Broadcasters Association (NAFB)

A full-circle GFN moment when GFN members visited the farm of GFN member Ignacio Uranga, Argentina. Ignacio is a member of the GFN 2006 cohort; He attended the first GFN Roundtable held with the World Food Prize, Des Moines, IA.

Through events like Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System, the GFN is developing agricultural leaders around the world. To nominate a farmer or yourself for consideration to be invited to be a member of the Global Farmer Network, please follow the link here.