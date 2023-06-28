Insecurity Plagues Nigerian Farmers

In the past three years, rising insecurity in Nigeria resulted in gangs kidnapping people for ransom, particularly targeting staff of prosperous agricultural enterprises, leading to farm closures or operational reductions. The insecurity has forced hundreds of “out growers” to drop out of their network of supervised farms, where farmers were provided quality seeds to be ensured maximum yield.

