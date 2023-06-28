Sign up
Insecurity Plagues Nigerian Farmers

In the past three years, rising insecurity in Nigeria resulted in gangs kidnapping people for ransom, particularly targeting staff of prosperous agricultural enterprises, leading to farm closures or operational reductions. The insecurity has forced hundreds of “out growers” to drop out of their network of supervised farms, where farmers were provided quality seeds to be ensured maximum yield.

Rotimi Williams

Read more about this situation: Nigerian kidnap gangs drive big-time Nigerian farmers away where GFN members Stella Thomas, Nigeria and Rotimi Williams, Nigeria are interviewed by Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, BBC News.

Stella Thomas

Stella Thomas is a farmer who has also established the first female owned seed company in Nigeria called Tecni Seed. She is the CEO of Tecni Seed, one of the foremost seed companies in Nigeria where she grows maize, rice, sorghum and vegetable seeds. Stella grows seed on her farm and also outsources the growing of seed on other farms. She works with over 3,000 farmers cultivating over 6,000 hectares annually.

