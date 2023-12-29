Global Farmer Voices, Episode 8: Jose Quintana

Welcome to the Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives.

Jose Quintana is a young farmer from Chihuahua, Mexico, with a unique perspective on biotechnology and agriculture. Being a third-generation family farmer, Jose prides himself on being able to use his educational training as a biotechnology engineer to support organizations, his community, and the family farm. Overall, Jose is a leader dedicated to involving young people in the agriculture industry and works hard to put his passion into action!