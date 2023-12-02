Global Farmer Voices, Episode 7: Kristjan Hebert

Welcome to the Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives.

Kristjan Hebert, an innovative Canadian farmer who defied expectations. From a small farm of 4,000 acres, to an expansion of 30,000 acres over the years, Kristjan switched from being a CPA to pursuing his passion for farming in 2009. In addition to the farm, Kristjan and his business partner Evan also run Farmer Coach, a platform to support fellow farmers.