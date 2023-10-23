Global Farmer Voices, Episode 6: Marcus Holtkoetter

Welcome to the Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives.

Marcus Holtkoetter is a German farmer with an impressive lineage spanning over 11 generations. Marcus is also the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award.

We’ll learn a little bit about Marcus’s farming background, some of the challenges and opportunities he’s had farming in Germany, as well as his ability and his passion to take it to a global stage as he travels and shares his story with fellow farmers, policymakers and others who are impacted by the world of agriculture.