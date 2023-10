The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In episode 5, we hear from Puerto Rican farmer and GFN member, Efren Robles, about being part of the farm-to-table movement, as well as his operation's agro-tourism efforts.

Follow the GFN on social media, check out the website, and hit subscribe to download the monthly episode.