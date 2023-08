The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In episode 4, we sit down and chat with United Kingdom farmer Andrew Osmond. Andrew “Oz” Osmond, shares about his operation, and about growing and harvesting malting barley for the production of beer and whiskey.

