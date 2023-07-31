Global Farmer Voices, Episode 3: Patience Koku and Ruramiso Mashumba

The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In episode 3, we focus on the Global Farmer Network's expansion into Africa, and adding two regional lead positions. We hear from the women who will be joining the organization's staff in these positions: Patience Koku, a Nigerian farmer and longtime Global Farmer Network member, as well as Ruramiso Mashumba, who is a farmer in Zimbabwe.

