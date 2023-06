The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In episode 2, we hear from Judith de Vor, a Dutch dairy farmer, and Bill Couser, a cattle producer from the United States, about their experiences as GFN members, and how it has led them create a lifelong bond.

