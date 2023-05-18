Sign up
Podcast

Global Farmer Voices, Episode 1: The Global Farmer Network Origin Story

Global Farmer Network
Global Farmer Network
May 17, 2023 · < 1 minutes
11
0

The Global Farmer Voices Podcast, produced and edited by the Global Farmer Network, where we invite farmers from around the world to share their stories and perspectives. In today's inaugural episode Mary Boote-Roth, the current CEO, and Reg Clause, the chairman of the board, share their unique insight into how and why the organization was formed, and where the organization is headed in the future.

Follow the GFN on social media, check out the website, and hit subscribe to download the monthly episode.

Leave a Reply