GFN Webinar – Practical Implementation of No-till Farming

In this webinar, Jorge Lopez Menendez focuses on implementation of no-till in Africa. Watch to learn practical knowledge of how to start no-tilling and understand the techniques used to apply the practice to fields. This webinar was recorded on Janaury 25, 2024 and is the second in the GFN’s no-till series.

The first webinar held in December; No-Till Farming Practices Introduction, presented by Edgard Ramirez, Argentina is available on demand.

