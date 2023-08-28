GFN Newest Cohort to Attend Washington, DC Roundtable

The 19 farmers who make up the newest GFN cohort are preparing to participate in the September 10-16, 2023 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Communication Training program. The in-person portion of the program will be held in Washington, DC.

These farmers are members of the cohort, selected from over 200 nominations:

Maria Emilia Macor, Argentina

David Statham, Australia

Martin Ziegelbaeck, Austria

Celestino Zanella, Brazil

Diane Masure, France

Adowarim Lugu-Zuri, Ghana

Chitra Nehra, India

Ravichandran Vanchinatha Iyer, India

Lucy Kaari, Kenya

Cesar Galaviz, Mexico

Muhammad Farooq, Pakistan

Mariel Corpuz, Philippines

David Danio, Philippines

Pacifique Nshimiyimana, Rwanda

Saustine Lusanzu, Tanzania

Sukollapath Noppun, Thailand

Andrii Pastushenko, Ukraine

Rory Christie, United Kingdom

Jenny Bertagna-Holtermann, United States

The agenda includes: communication training; a Diplomacy Day including a visit to Mt. Vernon and opportunities to meet with global ag attaches; multiple roundtable discussions where agriculture’s challenges will be discussed. (To follow along, watch for daily social media posts at #GFNMobilizing.) On the final day of the Roundtable and Communication Training, the cohort will have the opportunity to connect with the GFN’s Board of Directors.

The program includes virtual sessions prior to and following the in-person event. Training is led by farmers who are members of the Global Farmer Network, including Marcus Holtkoetter, Germany. Holtkoetter is the Global Farmer Network 2023 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient.

Plans are underway for the next Roundtable and Communication training to be held in India in 2024. To submit a nomination, please complete this form.