Barriers & Market Access Food and Nutritional Security North America Region

GFN Leadership Meets in DC

September 27, 2023 · < 1 minutes
The Global Farmer Network is led and governed by farmer board members, and two councils comprised of agricultural industry leaders. This leadership team met September 15-17, 2023 for their annual meeting in Washington, DC.

Establishing the organization to give farmers a voice in global agricultural discussions, the GFN provides a platform for farmers to engage in dialogue, share their knowledge, and advocate for policies and practices that can benefit farmers and contribute to global food security. It plays a significant role in promoting collaboration and understanding among farmers worldwide.

To learn more about the leadership team:  Global Farmer Leadership.

