GFN Farmers at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue!

The 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. On Tuesday, October 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” programming:

Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia

Colombia Marcus Holtkoetter, Germany

Germany Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine

Ukraine Patience Koku, Nigeria

Nigeria Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

As Dr. Norman Borlaug said frequently, pessimism has no place in action. The Dialogue is set to honor, celebrate, and aim to inspire those who harness change and ultimately shape the future of food and agriculture. Building on Borlaug’s legacy of tackling immense global challenges, this year’s Borlaug Dialogue will both acknowledge how far we have come and make positive strides toward a food-secure future.

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, USA: October 24 – 26, 2023

Virtual Only: October 16 – 20, 2023

Hybrid: October 24 – 26, 2023