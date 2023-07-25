S'inscrire
Williams Advocates for Farmer Security Priority

juillet 25, 2023
In light of the pressing issue of food availability, Global Farmer Network member Rotimi Williams, Nigeria, discusses the urgent need for implementing national emergency measures related to food by the government. Increasing security is the first need which needs to be met; Many farmers have been forced to abandon their farms as ag-producing areas face frequent incidents of violence, making security concerns the top priority at present. His interview: La sÃ©curitÃ© alimentaire: Why FG Should Focus On Rural Areasproduced by Hard Copy.

Featured photo by Hard Copy

 

ancien journaliste. Sa ferme est la 2Ã¨me plus grande ferme de riz commercial au Nigeria par la taille des terres; 45,000 hectares; cultive du riz pour les meuniers. Il a Ã©tÃ© contestÃ© avec inculquant la coexistence pacifique entre ses travailleurs et une communautÃ© peule en grande partie permanente. Cela a conduit Ã  la crÃ©ation d'une start-up de haute technologie conÃ§u pour combler le fossÃ© entre les communautÃ©s agricoles volatiles rurales du Nigeria et les agences de sÃ©curitÃ©.

