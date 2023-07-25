Williams Advocates for Farmer Security Priority

In light of the pressing issue of food availability, Global Farmer Network member Rotimi Williams, Nigeria, discusses the urgent need for implementing national emergency measures related to food by the government. Increasing security is the first need which needs to be met; Many farmers have been forced to abandon their farms as ag-producing areas face frequent incidents of violence, making security concerns the top priority at present. His interview: La sÃ©curitÃ© alimentaire: Why FG Should Focus On Rural Areas – produced by Hard Copy.

Featured photo by Hard Copy