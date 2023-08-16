Uruguay-Replanting with Barley

Gabriel Carballal, a member of the Global Farmer Network from Uruguay shows us the remains of a corn crop that was lost due to drought. He also shares his optimism for the future as he replants the field with barley. en relation ÉCRIT PAR Gabriel Carballal Gabriel Carballal a Ã©tÃ© reconnu par le GFN comme un 2021 Prix â€‹â€‹Kleckner pour le laurÃ©at du prix Global Farm Leadership. Carballal utilise les derniÃ¨res technologies pour faire pousser du blÃ©, orge, canola, L'avoine, Soja GM, MaÃ¯s GM, seigle et fourrages. Il Ã©lÃ¨ve Ã©galement des bovins de boucherie avec les sept employÃ©s de la ferme. Laisser un commentaireAnnuler la rÃ©ponse