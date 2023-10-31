Trending Topics GFN Farmers are Talking About

Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Believing in the power of ideas, here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind to our farmers world-wide:

New program : adopt an almond tree – Etats-Unis ( CA )

: – Etats-Unis ( ) Aapresid to start no-till program dans le pays – Nigeria

dans le pays – Nigeria Du boeuf bÃ©tail – BrÃ©sil, Mexique

bÃ©tail – BrÃ©sil, Mexique Cover crops – Argentine, Etats-Unis (IA)

– Argentine, Etats-Unis (IA) Measuring carbon discussion – Danemark, Argentine, Australie, Uruguay

– Danemark, Argentine, Australie, Uruguay Visiting farms with Borlaug Farmer Association – Inde

– Inde Lamenting death of Dr . MS Swaminathan – Inde

. – Inde Tomato surgir, using banane fibers as staking – Kenya

surgir, – Kenya Riz rÃ©colte – NÃ©pal

rÃ©colte – NÃ©pal Danish Environment Minister announces the approval of glyphosate use for 10 ans, opening the road for more no-till farming . Discussion about safety , utilisation, and benefits – Colombie, Danemark, Italie, Nigeria, Uruguay

10 ans, . , utilisation, – Colombie, Danemark, Italie, Nigeria, Uruguay No-till machinery used for smaller farms – Honduras

Unlocking farmer insights and understanding local experiences in fields and seeing what is happening globally is powerful. Farmers’ voices are important insight! If you’d like to learn more about what is top-of-mind to our farmers contact Mary Boote, GFN CEO, [email protected].