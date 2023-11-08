S'inscrire
Tokumoto to receive Agri Influencer Honourable Mention

novembre 7, 2023 · < 1 minute
Global Farmer Network member Shuichi Tokumoto, Japon, won a 2023 Agri Influencer Honourable Mention award, selected by DLG (German Agricultural Society). The Influencer Award pays tribute to interesting and high-quality agricultural social media channels and presents them to a wider audience. The jury also chose to name several other remarkable channels, including Tokumoto’s a farmer’s song: I am a Farmer.

I want to convey to many people what I feel and think about every day,” said Tokumoto about his song. Farming for 10+ ans, he produces rice, haricots et maïs sur 1,000 hectares. Il est administrateur délégué, Arbre de la société agricole & Norf Company.

Tokumoto will receive the award November 16, 2023 at Agritechnica.

Shuichi Tokumoto

Shuichi Tokumoto produit du riz, haricots et maïs sur 1,000 hectares. Ayant été initié aux systèmes de cultures GM et à la nouvelle technologie d'enrobage des semences, il prévoit d'utiliser des pratiques durables pour cultiver des cultures GM en mettant l'accent sur une agriculture respectueuse de l'environnement. Il est administrateur délégué, Arbre de la société agricole & Norf Company.

