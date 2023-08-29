S'inscrire
Thomas Leads Program On Seed Production, Commercialisation

aoÃ»t 29, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Stella Thomas, membre du RÃ©seau mondial Fermier, is at the forefront of a transformative initiative in Nigerian agriculture. As a lead for the program, she is driving the efforts of CORAF (the West and Central Africa Council for Agricultural Research and Development). The initiative centers on training 30 young individuals and women aiming to boost agricultural productivity and market competitiveness in the region. le objective of the network is to unite women and youth, identify opportunities within the seed sector, and drive the seed sector’s growth in Nigeria.

Thomas is also CEO of Tecni Seed, where she grows maize, riz, graines de sorgho et de légumes.

Featured image photo by Annie Spratt

Stella Thomas est une agricultrice qui a également créé la première entreprise semencière appartenant à une femme au Nigéria, appelée Tecni Seed.. Elle est la PDG de Tecni Seed, l'une des principales sociétés semencières du Nigéria où elle cultive du maïs, riz, graines de sorgho et de légumes. Stella cultive des semences sur sa ferme et sous-traite également la culture de semences sur d'autres fermes. Elle travaille avec plus 3,000 agriculteurs cultivant plus 6,000 hectares par an.

