S'inscrire
L'Europe ïƒ— Innovations: technologie agricole La technologie

The Role of Farmers as Solutions

Kristjan HÃ©bert
Kristjan HÃ©bert
dÃ©cembre 12, 2023 · < 1 minute
8
0

Kristjan HÃ©bert, Canada traveled to Dubai for COP 28, dÃ©cembre 5-12, 2023. As a panelist on a CropLife International hosted panel, “Working together to improve climate resilience on the farm,” he added to the discussion on the role of farmers as solutions.

In addition to Kristjan, other GFN farmers were on the ground at COP28 to deliver their perspective as farmers:

  • Zeinab al-Momany, Jordan
  • Mateusz Ciasnocha, Pologne
  • ParallÃ¨lement Ã  la formation, BrÃ©sil
  • Saustine Lusanzu, Tanzanie
  • Aaron Moore, UAE – giving FAO leadership a tour of his vertical farm just outside of Dubai
  • Maria Virginia Solis Wahnish, Argentine
Kristjan HÃ©bert
ÉCRIT PAR

Kristjan HÃ©bert

Fermes Kristjan 28,000 acres dans le coin sud-est de la Saskatchewan, Canada, culture de l'orge brassicole, blÃ© de force roux de printemps, canola, seigle d'automne, pois jaunes et avoine. Il est revenu de l'universitÃ© en 2008, dÃ©terminÃ© Ã  faire croÃ®tre la ferme familiale de la 2,000 acres qu'il Ã©tait alors qu'il grandissait.
Kristjan a utilisÃ© ses intÃ©rÃªts dans la finance (il est CPA) et des personnes pour prendre les dÃ©cisions commerciales et constituer l'Ã©quipe nÃ©cessaire Ã  la croissance. Le farm forward contracte ses cultures et ajuste dans une certaine mesure la rotation des cultures en fonction des contrats de vente auxquels il peut accÃ©der.
La ferme utilise le semis direct sur la plupart de ses acres, avec un minimum de travail du sol sur le reste. Les technologies comprennent la fertilisation Ã  taux variable et une 6-9 plan annuel de gestion des Ã©lÃ©ments nutritifs qui comprend de nombreuses faÃ§ons d'appliquer des engrais. Cela offre une certaine gestion des risques dans des annÃ©es comme celle-ci lorsque les prix des engrais sont Ã©levÃ©s.
Kristjan travaille en collaboration avec son frÃ¨re qui Ã©lÃ¨ve du bÃ©tail, produire de l'ensilage pour le bÃ©tail, puis cultivez une culture de couverture disponible pour le pâturage, Ã  son tour, l'ajout d'engrais de fumier Ã  la terre. D'un point de vue environnemental, il pense qu'il est important de faire travailler ensemble les agriculteurs et les éleveurs.

Laisser un commentaire