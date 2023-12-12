Kristjan HÃ©bert, Canada traveled to Dubai for COP 28, dÃ©cembre 5-12, 2023. As a panelist on a CropLife International hosted panel, “Working together to improve climate resilience on the farm,” he added to the discussion on the role of farmers as solutions.

In addition to Kristjan, other GFN farmers were on the ground at COP28 to deliver their perspective as farmers:

Zeinab al-Momany , Jordan

, Jordan Mateusz Ciasnocha, Pologne

ParallÃ¨lement Ã la formation, BrÃ©sil

Saustine Lusanzu, Tanzanie

Aaron Moore, UAE – giving FAO leadership a tour of his vertical farm just outside of Dubai

Maria Virginia Solis Wahnish , Argentine