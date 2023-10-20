Take It To the Farmer—Kees Huizinga to Speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

Kornelis ‘Kees’ Huizinga will be presenting on the topic “Healing After Conflict: Farmer Leaders’ Essential Role in Recovering from War and Destruction” at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023.

Since February 24, 2022, Kees has been farming in war-torn Ukraine. As the war rages, Kees has provided updates on Ukraine agriculture challenges on the ground and long-term, global implications to government and policy leaders across Europe–in person when possible–and through virtual interviews at every opportunity presented. The future is completely uncertain and there is little certainty that the farming company will survive. Read more about Kees: Abiding by Nature’s Rules in Ukraine, Huizinga raconte l'histoire de l'Ukraine aux États-Unis, Kees Huizinga: Comment un Néerlandais a commencé à cultiver en Ukraine.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” la programmation:

José González Chacón, Colombie

Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne

Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine

Patience Koku, Nigeria

Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Two additional GFN members are also presenting: Guillermo Breton, Mexico and Maria ‘Pilu’ Giraudo, Argentina will be speaking on an October 24th panel: “MasAgro: Taking it to the Farmer.”

Event Dates

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023

Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023

Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023