Take It To the Farmer—Kees Huizinga to Speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

octobre 20, 2023 · < 1 minute
Kornelis ‘Kees’ Huizinga will be presenting on the topicHealing After Conflict: Farmer LeadersEssential Role in Recovering from War and Destructionat the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023.

Since February 24, 2022, Kees has been farming in war-torn Ukraine. As the war rages, Kees has provided updates on Ukraine agriculture challenges on the ground and long-term, global implications to government and policy leaders across Europein person when possibleand through virtual interviews at every opportunity presented. The future is completely uncertain and there is little certainty that the farming company will survive. Read more about Kees: Abiding by Nature’s Rules in Ukraine, Huizinga raconte l'histoire de l'Ukraine aux États-Unis, Kees Huizinga: Comment un Néerlandais a commencé à cultiver en Ukraine.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification duringTake It To the Farmer” la programmation:

  • José González Chacón, Colombie
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Two additional GFN members are also presenting: Guillermo Breton, Mexico and Maria ‘Pilu’ Giraudo, Argentina will be speaking on an October 24th panel: “MasAgro: Taking it to the Farmer.

Event Dates

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023

Kornelis 'Kees' Huizinga cultive dans le centre de l'Ukraine depuis 20 ans, Kornelis â€˜Keesâ€™ Huizinga est agriculteur dans le centre de lâ€™Ukraine depuis, carottes, blÃ©, orge, canola, Betterave Ã  sucre, blÃ©, Kornelis â€˜Keesâ€™ Huizinga est agriculteur dans le centre de lâ€™Ukraine depuis. Kornelis â€˜Keesâ€™ Huizinga est agriculteur dans le centre de lâ€™Ukraine depuis. Kees est membre du Global Farmer Network. Dans 2022, Kees a reçu le prix GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader.

