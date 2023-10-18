Take It To the Farmer—Jose Luis Chacon to Speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023. He brings perspective and knowledge as a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. With experience using technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling Colombian heat, he is also well versed on the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” la programmation:

José González Chacón, Colombie

Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne

Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine

Patience Koku, Nigeria

Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Event Dates

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023

Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023

Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023