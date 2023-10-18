S'inscrire
Take It To the Farmer—Jose Luis Chacon to Speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

octobre 18, 2023 · < 1 minute
Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023. He brings perspective and knowledge as a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. With experience using technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling Colombian heat, he is also well versed on the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification duringTake It To the Farmer” la programmation:

  • José González Chacón, Colombie
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Event Dates

In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon

Jose Luis est un ingÃ©nieur civil qui est revenu au travail sur sa ferme de l'aviculture familiale au cours des deux derniÃ¨res annÃ©es. La ferme a 13 hangars qui peut accueillir plus de 500,000 oiseaux Ã  la fois. Il est prÃ©vu de construire de nouvelles installations avec une technologie plus respectueuse de l'environnement, en utilisant des mÃ©thodes de recyclage de l'Ã©nergie solaire et de l'eau pour maintenir la sociÃ©tÃ© aussi verte que possible.

