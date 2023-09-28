S'inscrire
Take It To the Famer—Rotimi Williams to speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

septembre 28, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Rotimi Williams is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023. He’s addressing the security needs of farmers in Nigeria.

He has discussed this issue in a GFN column:

More police would help. Yet in the place where police are present, crime is still a major problem in Nigeria. In the rural agricultural regions, the police presence is mostly missing. These areas are essentially ungoverned,” discusses Rotimi Williams. “I’ve tried to address the crisis with Resolute 4.0, a mobile-phone app that allows farmers to report secruity threats and help our country move away from conflict and toward conflict resolution. I’m convinced that the app has saved lives and holds the potentila to save more, but the violence has grown too bloody and widespread. Farmer need additional solutions.Continue reading more ici.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification duringTake It To the Farmer” la programmation:

  • Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombie
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria
In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
ancien journaliste. Sa ferme est la 2Ã¨me plus grande ferme de riz commercial au Nigeria par la taille des terres; 45,000 hectares; cultive du riz pour les meuniers. Il a Ã©tÃ© contestÃ© avec inculquant la coexistence pacifique entre ses travailleurs et une communautÃ© peule en grande partie permanente. Cela a conduit Ã  la crÃ©ation d'une start-up de haute technologie conÃ§u pour combler le fossÃ© entre les communautÃ©s agricoles volatiles rurales du Nigeria et les agences de sÃ©curitÃ©.

