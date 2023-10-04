Take It To the Famer—Patience Koku to speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

Patience Koku is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023. She’ll bring a first-person perspective on living and working and farming in Nigeria, a region dealing with bandits, a lack of fertilizer and lack of genesis-edited biological solutions that enable cereals to fix nitrogen, issues that are impacting food security today and looking forward.

She has discussed these in a GFN column:

We’re not looking for charity or subsidies. We want markets to work, allowing more fertilizer to make its way to the part of the world that has the greatest potential to boost its food production. This means robust trade networks as well as healthy financial services. It also calls for political stability—and not the coup d’état chaos we’ve seen recently in Niger, which borders my nation to the north. And we have our own troubles in Nigeria, where bandits have overrun some of our best agricultural land.” Continue reading more ici.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification during “Take It To the Farmer” la programmation:

Jose Gonzalez Chacon , Colombie

Colombie Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne

Allemagne Kornelis Huizinga , Ukraine

Ukraine patience Koku, Nigeria

Nigeria Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

In-person in Des Moines , Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023

Virtual Only : octobre 16 – 20, 2023

Hybrid : octobre 24 – 26, 2023