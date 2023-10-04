S'inscrire
Take It To the Famer—Patience Koku to speak at 2023 Dialogue de Borlaug

Onyaole Patience Koku
Patience Koku is slated to speak at the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue on Tuesday, octobre 24, 2023. She’ll bring a first-person perspective on living and working and farming in Nigeria, a region dealing with bandits, a lack of fertilizer and lack of genesis-edited biological solutions that enable cereals to fix nitrogen, issues that are impacting food security today and looking forward.

She has discussed these in a GFN column:

We’re not looking for charity or subsidies. We want markets to work, allowing more fertilizer to make its way to the part of the world that has the greatest potential to boost its food production. This means robust trade networks as well as healthy financial services. It also calls for political stability—and not the coup d’état chaos we’ve seen recently in Niger, which borders my nation to the north. And we have our own troubles in Nigeria, where bandits have overrun some of our best agricultural land. Continue reading more ici.

le 2023 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue has selected the theme Harnessing Change. Mardi, octobre 24, five GFN members will share their story of harnessing innovation, adaptation, and diversification duringTake It To the Farmer” la programmation:

  • Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombie
  • Marcus Holtkoetter, Allemagne
  • Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine
  • patience Koku, Nigeria
  • Rotimi Williams, Nigeria
In-person in Des Moines, Iowa, Etats-Unis: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
Virtual Only: octobre 16 – 20, 2023
Hybrid: octobre 24 – 26, 2023
Patience Koku est au service du GFN en tant que responsable régional: Afrique. La ferme de Patience est situÃ©e sur le systÃ¨me d'irrigation de Jere Azara, Kagarko gouvernement local, dans l'Etat de Kaduna au Nigeria. La ferme produit deux récoltes par an sous irrigation à pivot central. Ils cultivent principalement du maïs de semence et du grain de maïs pour les principales entreprises de transformation alimentaire au Nigeria, comme Flour Mills du Nigeria. Elle est le rÃ©cipiendaire du 2019 Kleckner Prix du RÃ©seau mondial Farmer et 2018 Cornell Alliance pour la science agricultrice de l'annÃ©e. Elle est Ã©galement membre de l'Alliance Cornell Conseil consultatif scientifique. En sa qualité de membre du GFN, elle a milité sur les grandes scènes.

