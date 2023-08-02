Rosalie Ellasus: Journey from Overseas Worker to GM Advocate

Global Farmer Network member Rosalie Ellasus is known as the “Queen of Bt Corn” dans les Philippines. Rosalie recounts her path to thriving GM corn farmer and how she is empowering fellow farmers to embrace GM crops in “Stories of Success from Bt Corn Growers,” a joint project of CropLife Asia & the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA).

Rosalie is the 2017 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient and in 2016, the Department of Agriculture-Biotechnology Program Office named her as one of the “Filipino Faces of Biotechnology” for her contributions to the country’s agribiotech sector.