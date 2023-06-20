Philippines-Corn

David Danio Jr. shows us his farm in the Philippines and discusses the various practices, including the use of Lactobacillus to help his corn grow, while improving plant health and promoting soil health. en relation ÉCRIT PAR DavidDaniel Papaye, fruit du dragon, Raifort, tamarin doux, goyave, jacquier, Grenade, mangue douce et gÃ©ante, riz, blÃ©, doigt de dame, banane, agrumes, et les bambous sont cultivÃ©s. Produit des lÃ©gumes: piment, tomate, blÃ©, haricots verts, gombo, aubergine, et d'autres. SpÃ©cialisÃ© dans un piment fort, le plafond tingala. Laisser un commentaire Annuler la rÃ©ponse