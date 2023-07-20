S'inscrire
Peiretti Honored as No-Till Legend

According to Frank Lessiter, in his article “5 International No-Till Legends Honored,” published on the No-Till Farmer website on July 13, 2023, “Several international conservation ag colleagues assembled a comprehensive list of worldwide no-till pioneers and champions exclusively for No-Till Farmer. This list includes 52 individuals who have made significant contribution to developing, promoting and spreading the word about the many benefits of no-tillage and CA internationally.” Included in the list is Global Farmer Network member Roberto Peiretti, Argentine.

“A fourth-generation farmer, Roberto Peiretti no-tills corn, soja, blÃ©, orge, L'avoine, sorghum and sunflowers on 20,000 acres in Argentina with up to 35% of the acreage double-cropped each year. Agronome de formation, Peiretti has worked internationally and continues to advise, design and monitor the implementation of CA and no-till on 25,000 acres in other areas of Argentina and Uruguay. As a speaker at the 2020 National No-Tillage Conference in St. Louis, Peiretti shared the main principles of his systemic approach to no-tilling honed over the past 40 years in Argentina. This included the benefits of integrating crop rotations, cultures de couverture, la sÃ©questration du carbone, fertilizer use and nutrient placement to create an efficient, high-powered no-till system. He also offered valuable insights on measuring the nutrients and biomass that cover crops contribute to the soil profile, along with critical mistakes no-tillers should avoid when reducing fertilizer rates.” Cliquez ici to read more.

Roberto Peiretti est un agriculteur de quatriÃ¨me gÃ©nÃ©ration, avec la cinquiÃ¨me gÃ©nÃ©ration Ã©galement engagÃ©e dans la ferme familiale, situÃ© en Argentine centrale oÃ¹ ils cultivent du maÃ¯s, soja, blÃ©, orge, L'avoine, sorgho et tournesol sur huit mille hectares. Avec 25% Ã  35% de la ferme Ã  double recadrÃ©e chaque annÃ©e, ils sont Ã©galement en mesure d'intÃ©grer rÃ©guliÃ¨rement des lÃ©gumineuses et l'avoine comme culture de couverture par an. Agronome de formation, Roberto est un leader dans les systÃ¨mes sans labour agriculture, sur leur ferme et en tant que conseiller national de travail et de l'ingÃ©nieur et au niveau international.

Roberto Peiretti volontaires en tant que membre du conseil d'administration du RÃ©seau mondial Farmer et a Ã©tÃ© membre fondateur de AAPRESID (Argentine No Till Farmers Association) et CAAPAS (ConfÃ©dÃ©ration amÃ©ricaine de No Till les associations agricoles). Roberto a Ã©tÃ© l'un des vingt-sept agriculteurs qui ont fondÃ© Bioceres, une sociÃ©tÃ© de biotechnologie liÃ©e Ã  l'agriculture. Il participe activement Ã  l'Association mondiale des sols et conservation de l'eau (WASWAC) et a Ã©tÃ© reconnu comme le WASWAC distinguÃ© Prix Extensions 2016.

