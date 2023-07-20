Peiretti Honored as No-Till Legend

According to Frank Lessiter, in his article “5 International No-Till Legends Honored,” published on the No-Till Farmer website on July 13, 2023, “Several international conservation ag colleagues assembled a comprehensive list of worldwide no-till pioneers and champions exclusively for No-Till Farmer. This list includes 52 individuals who have made significant contribution to developing, promoting and spreading the word about the many benefits of no-tillage and CA internationally.” Included in the list is Global Farmer Network member Roberto Peiretti, Argentine.

“A fourth-generation farmer, Roberto Peiretti no-tills corn, soja, blÃ©, orge, L'avoine, sorghum and sunflowers on 20,000 acres in Argentina with up to 35% of the acreage double-cropped each year. Agronome de formation, Peiretti has worked internationally and continues to advise, design and monitor the implementation of CA and no-till on 25,000 acres in other areas of Argentina and Uruguay. As a speaker at the 2020 National No-Tillage Conference in St. Louis, Peiretti shared the main principles of his systemic approach to no-tilling honed over the past 40 years in Argentina. This included the benefits of integrating crop rotations, cultures de couverture, la sÃ©questration du carbone, fertilizer use and nutrient placement to create an efficient, high-powered no-till system. He also offered valuable insights on measuring the nutrients and biomass that cover crops contribute to the soil profile, along with critical mistakes no-tillers should avoid when reducing fertilizer rates.” Cliquez ici to read more.