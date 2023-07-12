Overcoming Food Shortage and Global Warming by SRT

In this TEDx Talk, GFN member Chandrashekhar ‘Shekhar’ Bhadsvale, India describes the farming technique known as the Saguna Regenerative Technique (SRT) and how it improves soil quality. An advocate for SRT, qui est l'agriculture de conservation en utilisant la culture sans labour, Shekhar explains how the technique is different from normal practices that are employed by farmers of India which leads to loss of quality of soil and erosion. He talks about the eco-friendliness of the technique and quotes examples of how farmer and farms benefit after employing SRT.

