Organic Sector Missing Opportunities in New Genetic Technologies

septembre 7, 2023 · < 1 minutes
From the perspective of Global Farmer Network member Paul Temple in East Yorkshire, it becomes clear that the organic sector’s reluctance to embrace new genetic technologies might cause it to miss out on a significant opportunity to revolutionize the productivity, durabilitÃ©, and viability of its farming practices.

Predictions suggest that gene-edited crop varieties will become mainstream within five to ten years, with China and the United States leading the way. This global trend aims to reduce reliance on manufactured nitrogen fertilizers and chemical pesticides, potentially leaving organic farming at a disadvantage. This dilemma poses a significant challenge for the organic industry, as its viability often relies on access to non-organic inputs under emergency derogations when organic alternatives are unavailable. If the organic sector maintains its zero-tolerance approach to gene editing while these techniques become the norm in mainstream plant breeding, such derogations may no longer be available. This could leave organic growers with outdated genetics and a widening productivity gap.

In light of these considerations, it is imperative that the organic sector opens its mind to the potential opportunities offered by gene editing technologies. The potential benefits are substantial, making it a choice worth exploring. Read more in this articleIn its ‘zero toleranceapproach to gene editing, the organic sector may seal its own demisefrom Science for Sustainable Agriculture.

Paul Temple est bÃ©nÃ©vole en tant que membre du conseil d'administration du Global Farmer Network et des fermes du nord de l'Angleterre au Royaume-Uni. La ferme pratique l'agriculture de conservation sur une ferme familiale mixte bovine et arable. Paul cultive du blÃ© pour la semence, orge, colza, pois et haricots de vigne. Ils ont rÃ©cemment ajoutÃ© des prairies Ã  la rotation des terres arables. Du cÃ´tÃ© du bÅ“uf, ils utilisent une large gamme d'herbes environnementales avec des bovins allaitants, Ã©levage de veaux engraissÃ©s ou vendus en magasin. aditionellement, la ferme est dans un schÃ©ma environnemental de haut niveau avec un accÃ¨s pÃ©dagogique.

