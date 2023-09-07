Organic Sector Missing Opportunities in New Genetic Technologies

From the perspective of Global Farmer Network member Paul Temple in East Yorkshire, it becomes clear that the organic sector’s reluctance to embrace new genetic technologies might cause it to miss out on a significant opportunity to revolutionize the productivity, durabilitÃ©, and viability of its farming practices.

Predictions suggest that gene-edited crop varieties will become mainstream within five to ten years, with China and the United States leading the way. This global trend aims to reduce reliance on manufactured nitrogen fertilizers and chemical pesticides, potentially leaving organic farming at a disadvantage. This dilemma poses a significant challenge for the organic industry, as its viability often relies on access to non-organic inputs under emergency derogations when organic alternatives are unavailable. If the organic sector maintains its zero-tolerance approach to gene editing while these techniques become the norm in mainstream plant breeding, such derogations may no longer be available. This could leave organic growers with outdated genetics and a widening productivity gap.

In light of these considerations, it is imperative that the organic sector opens its mind to the potential opportunities offered by gene editing technologies. The potential benefits are substantial, making it a choice worth exploring. Read more in this article “In its ‘zero tolerance’ approach to gene editing, the organic sector may seal its own demise’ from Science for Sustainable Agriculture.