Derek Mathews, membre d'un réseau mondial Fermier, has been reelected as the chairperson of Grain SA (GSA). He is known for his leadership skills and his ability to build relationships within the agricultural value chain and with political functionaries. One of the organization’s initiatives is to support the development of new farmers. Read more in ‘Unity in SA’s grain production sector vital for the future’ de farmer’s weekly.

crédit photo: Annelie Coleman